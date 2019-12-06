Here's why Dulquer Salmaan is upset

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Zoya Factor actor Dulquer Salmaan is upset that snapshots from the set of his Malayalam film, Kurup, have found their way online. The thriller is based on the life of Kerala's most-wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup.

Salmaan has requested unit hands and fans not to leak pictures. He tweeted, "It is going to ruin the appeal we are trying to recreate (sic)." Director Srinath Rajendran is planning to ban cell phones on the set. Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala is Salmaan's co-actor.

Recently, in a chat with PTI, Salmaan spoke about Bollywood and how it's not a full-time goal. He said, "It is not that the goal is to be here full time and give up on the progress that you have made there. You have worked so many years and have built up a solid base there and it is very difficult to give that up and restart."

Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in a Tamil-language travel-based romantic drama Vaan. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kriti Kharbanda and Sneha.

