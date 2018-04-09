Here's why Family Time With Kapil Sharma wasn't aired this weekend

Fans of Kapil Sharma missed out on watching his comeback show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma this weekend. The actor-comedian did not have any bank of fresh episodes and the makers had nothing to show to its viewers



Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's comeback show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma received mixed reactions from the audience, followed by reports of the show going off air soon. This weekend Kapil Sharma's loyal audience missed out on watching the show as it wasn't aired on Sunday (April 8), the reason being that there wasn't further fresh bank of episodes.

According to a Times of India report, Family Time With Kapil Sharma will not air a fresh episode tomorrow since Kapil is unwell. Owing to the host's ill health, the team could not shoot for the show and they currently do not have a bank of episodes.

The source further added that the show not going on air had nothing to do with his expletive-laden tweets, which led to a messy controversy.

For the uninitiated, Kapil Sharma went on a Twitter rant a few days ago, wherein, he mocked a senior journalist, passed his opinion on Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case judgement passed in an extensively abusive language.

Later, he clarified it saying, "Hi all please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all." This tweet was also deleted soon.

