Here's why Fatima Sana Shaikh stands out even in a multistarrer film

Fatima Sana Shaikh has the ability to make her presence felt even in an ensemble cast. The actress has delivered stellar performances on-screen and has always impressed the audience. 2020 looks promising too and the actress is set to bring different avatars to the screen with three big projects.

Fatima essayed the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Despite the presence of other stars, Dangal was a project that has stayed etched in our memory. Fatima's screen presence is what makes her an actress one can't miss.

In her upcoming films, we will be watching Fatima alongside other actors but we are sure the actress will surely make her presence felt even in an ensemble, multi-starrer project as well. Fatima Sana Shaikh is often referred to as the director's actor. In the past also, the actress has nailed different genres namely sports, drama, and in 2020, we will see Fatima at her comic best with her upcoming projects.

In the recently announced film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, the actress is teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh for the family comedy. The film is set in the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones.

Fatima Sana Shaikh debuted as a child artist in Chachi 420 (1997) and entered Bollywood once again with her amazing character as Geeta Phogat in Dangal. Fatima will next be seen in Ludo, Bhoot Police and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which are set to release in 2020.

