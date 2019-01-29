Here's why Gulshan Devaiah turned down Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

bollywood

Gulshan Devaiah, known for his gritty roles, shares why he turned down Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Gulshan Devaiah known for his roles in Shaitan, Hunterrr and A Death in the Gunj had to turn down Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The reason was he was recovering from knee constructive surgery, and the doctors had advised him to rest for a year. He had, however, already accepted the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (MKDNH), in which he plays the role of a karate expert. He knew it was too lucrative an offer to refuse.

Manikarnika was offered to Devaiah immediately after MKDNH, and he knew that the film would become huge. He was offered a key role, but since he had already accepted MKDNH, he wasn't able to take up the offer for Manikarnika. Devaiah would have also had to adapt to a whole new lifestyle and learn multiple fitness techniques if he had been doing Manikarnika. The film would have required him to learn gruelling skills like sword fighting, among other things.

Devaiah said, "The real reason why I turned down Manikarnika is more than one reasons, reason number 1 is I really prefer doing one project at a time, regardless of how big or small it is and I feel that I am able to give my 100 per cent of all my time to that project be it a short film or a big budget commercial enterprise it doesn't matter..."

The actor said that this was his preferred method to do films and while he isn't able to do it all the time, that's what he would prefer to do. He added, "Secondly, it would have been extremely physically difficult for me to cope up with two roles which needed me to do a variety of physical training and execution on screen."

