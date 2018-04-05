Here's why Gwyneth Paltrow loves April 4

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow says she loves April 4 as it was "the day God gave us" actor Robert Downey Jr



Actress Gwyneth Paltrow says she loves April 4 as it was "the day God gave us" actor Robert Downey Jr. The actor, best known for playing Iron Man, celebrated his 53rd birthday on Wednesday and got some special love from his co-star Paltrow. The actress posted a photograph on Instagram to celebrate the special day, reports people.com.

"I love April 4th because it was the day god gave us Robert Downey Jr. Happy Birthday, dear heart. Love me and that other guy in the photo," she wrote. In the photograph, Paltrow and Downey Jr. make a serious face at the camera alongside fellow Avenger Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the hit franchise.

Paltrow played Downey Jr.'s love interest Pepper Potts in the first three "Iron Man" movies and will reprise the role in the forthcoming film "Avengers: Infinity War". Along with Paltrow, fellow Marvel Universe star Chris Evans took to social media to wish Downey Jr. a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the one and only, Robert Downey Jr! (Am I the only one who thinks he is ageing in reverse?) I miss you, buddy!" he tweeted. The cast of Marvel heroes reunites in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" as they team up against the galactic warlord Thanos. "Avengers: Infinity War" is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed the Captain America films "The Winter Soldier" and "Civil War".