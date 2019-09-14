Here's why Irrfan Khan took support of a wheelchair at Mumbai airport

On Friday, Irrfan Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from London after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. The flick is a sequel to his film, Hindi Medium (2017). Well, what bothered the fans was Irrfan seated on a wheelchair at the airport. The actor was seen hiding his face from the lens. Irrfan Khan sported an all-blue attire with white sneakers.

Seeing the concern by Irrfan Khan's fans over his health, the actor's spokesperson shared a statement which said, "Irrfan had a successful surgery after wrapping Angrezi Medium shoot in London. He was missing home and has come to Mumbai for a few days and recover. We request the media to not speculate and thanking everyone again for the continued support."

Many social media users also criticised the media for hounding him on arrival at the airport. One user wrote: "Shame on you. Why you need to record him when he is not comfortable? Leave him alone." Another commented: "Could you please give him some privacy at this time. Get well soon Irrfan."

In March 2018, Irrfan had announced his diagnosis (neuroendocrine tumour) and said that he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year. In April, the Karwaan actor took to social media to share his thoughts on the prayers, blessings, and love he received while he was fighting the ailment.

"Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support. It soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart," penned Irrfan.

With inputs from IANS