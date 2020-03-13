Here's why Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium should be on your watchlist!

Irrfan Khan can always be relied upon for delivering a nuanced and layered performance, notwithstanding a particular genre. He has shone in almost every role and his upcoming film Angrezi Medium shouldn't be any exception.

As the film opened in cinemas today, and before the final verdict of the audiences come out, here are the reasons why this drama could be worth the price of your tickets.

Here we go:

1. Irrfan Khan

Of course, the joy to watch this actor-par-excellence almost two years after we saw him in Blackmail and Karwaan is expectedly palpable and euphoric. He was fantastic in Hindi Medium and seems to be a lot more real and rousing in Angrezi Medium. He plays a father who's the support and not the conflict in his daughter's dreams. We get to see the sweet and emotional chemistry of the actor with Radhika Madan. He also has a hilarious chemistry with Deepak Dobriyal. But these are just the tips of the iceberg.

2. Radhika Madan

Madan is one of the most exciting actors in the movies today. She was a hoot in both Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and promises to be equally compelling in this drama about a father and a daughter and how they strive and struggle daily in their ordinary yet extraordinary lives.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

For the uninitiated, Khan signed on the dotted lines since she was keen to work with Irrfan Khan. She plays a cop in London and no matter what her role is, she's a gorgeous woman and someone who never fails to ooze oomph. The actor is ageing like fine wine and is also picking up the roles that have meat.

4. The Ensemble

Homi Adajania's cinema is driven by eccentricity and the one word that has been perpetually associated with his movies is quirky. In Angrezi Medium, he has brought Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda, and Dimple Kapadia on board. The trailer introduces us to these characters but mercifully doesn't reveal what they play and who they are. Given they all have stood out with their performances in the past, they should let history repeat itself this time too!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates