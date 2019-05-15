Here's why James Neesham deleted his tweet on MS Dhoni's controversial run out

ipl-news

Jimmy Neesham was among a list of cricketers who gave in their perspective of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run out which appeared slightly controversial during the IPL 2019 final

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham revealed on Wednesday that he had deleted his tweet that went viral about CSK captain MS Dhoni's run out during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad.

Chasing a target of 150, Chennai Super Kings were breathing heavy after their top scorer and captain was dismissed for 2. MS Dhoni was run out at the non-striker's end after he went to snatch an extra run but ended up getting dismissed by Ishan Kishan.

What looked like a close call was referred to the third umpire, Nigel Llong who gave it out after long deliberation. Replays, it is safe to say, were inconclusive as two different angles seemed to show two different scenarios.

Social media was divided over the run out decision and Chennai Super Kings' subsequent 1-run defeat irked the CSK fans, who argued against the decision on the web.

All-rounder James Neesham had uploaded a photo from the IPL match and captioned it: "I love how passionate some fans are about our sport. I have huge respect for MS but how anyone could see the below photo and say it's not out truly astounds me."

James Neesham had a war of words with a few Chennai Super Kings fans but after a few 'dumb comments' on his feed, the Kiwi all-rounder went on to delete his post. A twitter user went on to reply to James Neesham saying this.

Neesh, there are two sides to a coin mate. Your very same picture at the exact moment from another angle. Care to Google about optical illusion maybe? pic.twitter.com/e1NddbXV8A — Bharathwaj Murali (@bharathwajm7) May 13, 2019

"I’ve deleted my tweet about MS Dhoni’s runout, not because I’ve changed my mind, but because: 1. I’m sick of seeing the same dumb comments in my feed 200 times a day. 2. I just don’t actually care. Please don’t bother tweeting me about it again. Have a good day everyone (sic)," Neesham wrote on Wednesday.

In another incident elsewhere, the video of the little boy weeping away after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run-out is going viral on social media at the moment. In the video, the little boy can be heard grumbling away at the third umpire for announcing a wrong decision. Many other fans too felt that MS Dhoni wasn't dismissed and the umpire was wrong for his decision.

In the video, it can be seen that the little boy's mother tried to convince him not to shed tears and claiming that it could be a possibility of match-fixing.

