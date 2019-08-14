Here's why Janhvi Kapoor borrowed money from her driver

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor borrowed money from her driver to give it to a street kid, who followed her to the car.

Janhvi Kapoor snapped outside her gym. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Janhvi Kapoor was busy with her normal gym routine. As she was exiting her gym, a street kid, who was selling magazines followed Janhvi to her car.

As Janhvi Kapoor sat in the car, the kid requested her if she could buy the magazines he was selling or offer him food. The actress, in turn, started looking for her purse, but couldn't find it and asked her chauffeur to help her with some change. Janhvi gave that money to the child, and this act of kindness has earned massive respect for the actress.

Twitter is in awe of this gesture by Janhvi and a user said, 'Sridevi will be smiling in heaven.' Another user wrote: "This is a reflection of Sri ji's teachings." A user who took a jibe on Janhvi's trolls said that some people may call her names but no one can deny that she has got a good heart. Another wrote, "An act of kindness, no matter how small, is NEVER wasted. This is the teaching Sri gave her kids..." One more fan wrote, "Now you are young but i hope in future you will do something for the unprivileged kid (sic)"

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of her second film, Kargil Girl. This film is based on airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena who contributed massively in the Kargil War. Her next film in line is Roohi Afza with the talented Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, she will share screen space with industry bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt in Takht, which is being helmed by Karan Johar. The last film directed by Johar was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Takht is a historical magnum opus where the brothers - Vicky and Ranveer - fight for the throne, whereas Kareena plays their sister. This film will go on floors in February 2020. Well, the list doesn't end here, Janhvi Kapoor also has the sequel of Karan Johar's Dostana featuring Kartik Aaryan and a newcomer, whose name is yet to be unveiled.

