Here's why Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin delaying their wedding ceremony

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

After getting engaged in July last year, American singer Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin will tie the knot secretly in September but the couple is still working out on the details and the planning for their ceremony.

"The wedding ceremony is expected to be held at New York City courthouse in September, but earlier, the couple was planning to throw the wedding party this month. However, now they have changed the plans," E Online quoted source as saying.

'They have a wedding planner and were hoping to make a January date work,' source revealed, adding that 'They can't wait to celebrate with family and friends and have a big party. But, January is here and they are still working out details and planning."

The source also added that the 'Baby' singer and his beau are not going to rush for their wedding ceremony; they will make sure that everything happens according to them.

'They've tossed around different ideas for where to do it and they are still going back and forth. They've met with their pastor numerous times to discuss the religious ceremony and figure out exactly what they want," further the source added.

Moreover, the E online source concluded by revealing that 'It's all in the works, but still being discussed. There is some stuff behind the scenes that are being figured out.'

'The important thing is that they are very happy with being married and being together,"

While the milestone event remains in the works, the two have each other. "The important thing is that they are very happy with being married and being together," the source noted.

Last month, the couple welcomed their "Christmas Baby" a puppy. Taking to their Instagram story, Hailey and Justin shared photos and videos of the dog, Oscar Bieber. In one video, Baldwin filmed the little pup running around their bed while Bieber was seen playing with Oscar. In another photo, Oscar was fast asleep next to Baldwin with his paw right underneath his face.

