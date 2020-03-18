Here's why Kareena Kapoor Khan believes she has a very big heart!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken Instagram by storm since the day she made her debut on the photo-sharing platform. From sharing family pictures to giving us a sneak peek into her daily life, Kareena has truly connected to her fans in the best way possible.

Recently, the Jab We Met actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram story in a bid to prove that she has a very big heart. Wondering what she means? Well, according to Bebo, dessert doesn't go to your tummy, but straight to your heart! And the big bowl of gajar ka halwa that she polished off means that she has a huge heart!

Dressed in a cute pink outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen bingeing on some gajar ka halwa, which, let's be honest, is everyone's favourite Indian dessert.

And when she almost polishes off the dessert, even we're sure that Bebo has a huge big heart! Don't these photos make you want to hog on a bowlful of gajar halwa too? It's like a warm hug in a bowl! Do we wonder if little Taimur Ali Khan also shares mum's love for dessert?

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen playing a cop in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium. The film will be re-released amid the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting shutting down of cinema halls.

The Veere Di Wedding actress is also gearing up for her upcoming flick, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film is the official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

