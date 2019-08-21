Here's why Karisma Kapoor changed 30 costumes for Jhanjhariya

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor said that she changed not one, or two, but 30 outfits for the hit song Jhanjhariya in the 1996 film Krishna

File image of Karisma Kapoor. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Karisma Kapoor has been having the time of her life. From her extended London vacation to making news for her digital debut, Lolo sure knows how to live her best life. The actress is currently judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance. At the show, the actress said that she changed not one, or two, but 30 outfits for the hit song Jhanjhariya in the 1996 film Krishna.

Speaking to IANS, Karisma said, "There were two versions of this song - male and female. The male version was shot in a desert in 50-degree heat while the female version was shot over three days in Mumbai. While shooting in the desert, the cast had to dance on the sand which kept flying into our eyes making it very difficult to shoot the song," Karisma recalled.

"When we started shooting for the female version, I realised I had 30 outfit changes for that one song. Every look was different with different hair and make-up. The steps were quite tough. So, 'Jhanjhariya' was not only an iconic song but also the most memorable song of my career," added the dancing diva.

Jhanjariya was sung by Alka Yagnik and composed by Anu Malik with lyrics written by Anand Raaj Anand. The 1996 action film was directed by Deepak Shivdasani and starred Sunil Shetty, Karishma Kapoor, Om Puri, Shakti Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The film was a success at the box office.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. She will next be seen in ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. Karisma will be seen as Meira, a small-town mom who navigates through the jungle of Mumbai's moms. In an earlier interview with IANS, Karisma Kapoor said: "It (acting) is ingrained in you. It is something that never goes away. I was waiting for something really interesting. It was out of my choice that I didn't do any film because my kids were very young. It was out of choice that I wanted to be at home with my family and children."

"They are excited that I am working again. I started working at a very young age. Everyone in my family has been an actor and contributed to this industry. I have grown up with a really strong work ethic, and I think that's hopefully gone down to my children as well," added the actress.

Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations to raise their children. Mentalhood is set to release later this year.

