Here's why Kit Harington is still rocking his John Snow look

Kit Harington, while attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote Xavier Dolan's 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan', revealed that he has got strict orders to maintain his Game of Thrones look

Kit Harington

While Game of Thrones has wrapped up the filming for its final season, actor Kit Harington is still maintaining his John Snow look. Harington, while attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote Xavier Dolan's 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan', revealed that he has got strict orders to maintain his Game of Thrones look.

The 'Pompeii' actor further confirmed that he could not ditch Jon Snow look until he gets the go-ahead from production. Mocking the same, Harington said that though he wants to shave off the beard, he looks like a tired child when he actually does so.

Explaining the reason behind not giving up his look, he said that he needs to follow these instructions in case reshoots are required to accommodate a visual effect or something else to the season.

The first look from the highly-anticipated final season of the popular TV series was recently revealed. The one-minute-thirty-second trailer includes shots from the previous seasons and some from the upcoming eighth season of GoT.

