Here's why Kunal Kemmu celebrated Holi after a gap of 12 years

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 08:10 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday celebrated Holi after almost 12 years, and all credit goes to his little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

This image was shared by Soha Ali Khan on her Instagram account
"Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven't played Holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to Inaaya I did go to her friends Holi party and ended up having so much fun," Kunal wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onMar 10, 2020 at 1:28am PDT

He also shared a picture in which he can be seen holding a plate of colours and her daughter picking colours from it. Kunal's wife and actress Soha Ali Khan too posted a picture of herself with Inaaya. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi, Soha wrote: "Happy Holi. A time to forgive even if you can't forget."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onMar 10, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

