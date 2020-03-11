Here's why Kunal Kemmu celebrated Holi after a gap of 12 years
Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday celebrated Holi after almost 12 years, and all credit goes to his little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Actor Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday celebrated Holi after almost 12 years, and all credit goes to his little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
"Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven't played Holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to Inaaya I did go to her friends Holi party and ended up having so much fun," Kunal wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
He also shared a picture in which he can be seen holding a plate of colours and her daughter picking colours from it. Kunal's wife and actress Soha Ali Khan too posted a picture of herself with Inaaya. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi, Soha wrote: "Happy Holi. A time to forgive even if you can't forget."
View this post on Instagram
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe