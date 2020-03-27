Here's why Kunal Kemmu is singing Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya and Kabira songs

Playing guitar and singing songs is on actor Kunal Kemmu's mind to pass time amidst the coronavirus lockdown. On Thursday, Kunal posted a video that shows him playing guitar and crooning to Ranbir Kapoor songs " Channa Mereya " ("Ae Dil Hai Mushkil") and "Kabira" from ("Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani").

"Mid day medley. It's Ranbir Kapoor special this time,"he captioned the videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onMar 25, 2020 at 11:35pm PDT

On the work front, Kunal is currently basking in the huge success of his latest film "Malang" (2020). He will be next seen in the second season the web show "Abhay".

