Here's why Kunal Kemmu is singing Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya and Kabira songs

Updated: Mar 27, 2020, 16:11 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Playing guitar and singing songs is on actor Kunal Kemmu's mind to pass time amidst the coronavirus lockdown

Image source: Instagram/@khemster2

Playing guitar and singing songs is on actor Kunal Kemmu's mind to pass time amidst the coronavirus lockdown. On Thursday, Kunal posted a video that shows him playing guitar and crooning to Ranbir Kapoor songs " Channa Mereya " ("Ae Dil Hai Mushkil") and "Kabira" from ("Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani").

"Mid day medley. It's Ranbir Kapoor special this time,"he captioned the videos.

 
 
 
On the work front, Kunal is currently basking in the huge success of his latest film "Malang" (2020). He will be next seen in the second season the web show "Abhay".

