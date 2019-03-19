Here's why Lupita Nyong'o wants 'normal' job

hollywood

Lupita Nyong'o previously had talked about how she feels she has a responsibility to promote ethnic diversity in Hollywood

Lupita Nyong'o

Actress Lupita Nyong'o wants a "normal" job so she feels she can "be of use to the world" too. "My parents instilled in me a sense of 'Be of use to the world' -- and that voice never shuts up. So I am programmed to be attracted to things I feel are useful. I don't think I'm in search of nobility, but I do urgently need to say something," Nyong'o told The Sunday Times' Culture magazine."

She previously had talked about how she feels she has a responsibility to promote ethnic diversity in Hollywood, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She said: "Films inspire people to feel differently. A lot more can be done. We can be more empathetic when we realise how much more alike we are than how different we are. You see, I don't like to fight the reality. The reason it is so acute is because of the stage we are at."

"When we are talking about inclusion in entertainment, it's because entertainment isn't inclusive and, until such a time as that becomes the norm, then this work has to be done... I feel an impetus to say something because this is a conversation that very directly affects me, and my career, and my role in the world. But I don't belabour it."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates