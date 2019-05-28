Here's why memes on JCB are trending on the internet

Published: May 28, 2019, 14:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Pic/Twitter

Even if you have been living under a rock, you must have come across at least one image or a meme or a video of a JCB excavator on the internet.

Social media is flooded with images of the machine so much so that the hashtag has put the internet on fire. But we all have been wondering, how did this happen, right?

The first video which made its way to Twitter was of a groom arriving at his own wedding sitting on a JCB excavator with swag.

And since then, there has been a flood of memes and pictures of JCB machine.

JCB also reverted with the same love that they were getting on social media.

These are some of the best memes.

