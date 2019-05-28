Here's why memes on JCB are trending on the internet

national

JCB also reverted with the same love that they were getting on social media

Even if you have been living under a rock, you must have come across at least one image or a meme or a video of a JCB excavator on the internet.

Social media is flooded with images of the machine so much so that the hashtag has put the internet on fire. But we all have been wondering, how did this happen, right?

The first video which made its way to Twitter was of a groom arriving at his own wedding sitting on a JCB excavator with swag.

And since then, there has been a flood of memes and pictures of JCB machine.

ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤ª Thanks Truly Very Funny He has setup a new trend I’m more wondering what will MBA grad and Doctors Ride ? Pilots of civil & Defense? ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ shaadi Arrangements companies should build mock kingfisher & Raffael and Migs



It’s Easy to spot Who’s Getting Married ð¤£ — INVERSE THINKER (@inversethinker) May 28, 2019

We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ — JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019

These are some of the best memes.

I'd like to take a moment and would love to say how much watching JBC digging and being used in construction has changed my life, i remember when i first saw JCB it was looking like beast and that moment i suddenly knew this is next big thing. JBC has taught me to be strong inlyf — Parth Chauhan (@CasualParth) May 28, 2019

Indian people enjoying JCB ðð pic.twitter.com/FtkuEoTwBR — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 27, 2019

When u comes to know... #jcbkikhudayi is going on ur neighbour...ð ðððð @GopinathSiddh pic.twitter.com/EC2Y8mLTrl — Bhom singh rathore (@BhomSingh7773) May 28, 2019

