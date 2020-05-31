Search

Here's why Milind Soman has quit TikTok

Published: May 31, 2020, 14:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Milind Soman has taken to his Twitter account to inform his followers that he is no longer on TikTok. Here's why!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Milind Soman

Milind Soman has taken to his Twitter account to announce that he has quit TikTok. The reason is a video that was shared by engineer-turned-educational reformer Sonam Wangchuk. In the video, Sonam said he'll be boycotting all the Chinese products but also states he has no problems with the Chinese people but has issues with its Government.

He stated that within a year, he'll boycott all the Chinese products. Soman stood by him and took to his Twitter account to announce that he is no longer on TikTok, have a look right here:

Standing by the actor, Arshad Warsi also took to Twitter to state that he too would stop using everything that's Chinese. Have a look at his tweet right here:

Television star Kamya Panjabi also joined in and tweeted- "I never had such apps on my phone. Would like to request all who have commercials attached with such chinese products to use alternative Be Indian buy Indian." (sic)

This trend has been going on Twitter ever since the aforementioned video has surfaced on the site!

