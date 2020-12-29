Here's why Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani got teary-eyed on the sets of Indian Idol 12

Music is considered one of the best ways to express yourself and through it many emotions are depicted. Sony Entertainment Television's Indian idol 2020 has made sure to make everyone from the judges to viewers to fall for music all over again. The top 15 are leaving no stone unturned to make the viewers impress with their soulful voices.

In this weekend's episode the splendid performance of Pawandeep and Sawai on the song Oopar Khuda made everyone awe struck. Their soul touching performance made Neha and Vishal teary eyes.

Both could not control tears during their mesmerizing performance. Even Himesh could not stop gushing about their performance.

Neha mentioned till now people's emotional story used to make me cry but this is the first time the way you guys sang and the ambience you both created made me emotional and I couldn't control my tears. Neha stood on the table and gave them a standing ovation.

Both of them were seen doing a cultural swap as well. Pawandeep was seen wearing a dhoti where on the other hand Sawai was seen wearing jeans and T-shirt. Their new look made the judges extremely glad to perceive how unique and delightful they were looking. As it said Indian Idol resembles a family and the two of them have demonstrated it again with their astonishing companionship.

Sawai and Pawandeep said " It's always a great feeling when your performance is loved by the judges .Every week we give our 100 percent so that our performances makes everyone around us proud. Sawai mentioned "Me and Pawandeep have become great friends hope our friendships remains the same, he has become like family to me over here".

Stay tuned and keep watching Indian idol 2020 every Saturday and Sunday 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

