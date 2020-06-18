Search

Here's why Netizens can't stop talking about this 'Guess the animal' post

Updated: Jun 18, 2020, 11:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

What appears to be an usual post of 'guess the animal' showing a picture of an animal with its face blurred has been turned on its head with a witty caption

The witty post shows a picture of an animal with its face being blurred on purpose. Picture/Twitter
In a bid to spread cheer and happiness amid the COVID-19 crisis across the globe, Twitter user Bending Reality recently shared a picture of an animal with its face blurred and posed a question to netizens to answer without 'cheating' that left them in splits. The 'Guess the animal, no cheating' post has prompted netizens to react and share it.

Here's a look at the 'Guess the animal' post:

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Reality shared a picture of a zebra with its face blurred. However, Reality turned the image into an interesting viral post with a hilarious caption to make it look like a brain-scratching quiz posing a really 'tough' question while asking the participants to think 'really hard' while guessing the animal.

The post went on to ask Twitterati to guess the name of the animal without looking up on the internet. Netizens on their part also played it up hilariously by unguessing the obvious with bizarre and funny answers on the comments section of the post.

Since being shared, the post has garnered lots of comments. A netizen called the animal in the picture a leopard in black and white TV while another user calling it a Dalmatian. Another user photoshopped the image and named the animal a hippogriff while few others commented saying that the animal was a donkey. So far, the post has garnered nearly 600 likes and 150 retweets.

Here's how netizens came up with witty answers:

What do you think of the post?

