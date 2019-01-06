Here's why Nicole Kidman loves awards season

hollywood

Nicole Kidman also admitted that her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, don't always feel the same way

Pic Courtesy/ Nicole Kidman Instagram Account

The awards season has finally arrived in Hollywood and Nicole Kidman, a bonafide red carpet star, is all geared up to raise the glam quotient. Talking about her interest in the awards season at the 8th Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts International Awards (AACTA) held at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday (local time), Kidman revealed that 'getting dressed up' is one of her favourite parts about this particular time of the year. She also admitted that her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, don't always feel the same way.

'They are sometimes interested in helping me get ready and sometimes not,' the `Big Little Lies' star told Us Magazine. 'It depends on what toys they are playing with and what play dates they have over.'

Besides dressing up, the actor said she enjoys using awards season as a means of networking. She shared, "I also like meeting people that I have never met before because it's actually astounding how you can meet directors and different people and how that can actually eventuate into collaborating on something else in the future."

Kidman, who is nearly an annual presence at the AACTAs and is a longtime veteran of the awards-season circuit, took home the trophy for best supporting actress for her role in `Boy Erased.'

She is also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture ' Drama for 'Destroyer.' During this year's AACTA, Nicole stunned in a statement Miu Miu monochrome design gown that featured a ruffled white bodice and form-fitting black skirt. She completed the look by sweeping her golden locks up into an elegant updo. Apart from Sunday and Faith, the 51-year-old shares two adopted children, daughter Isabella, and son Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

