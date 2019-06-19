Here's why people are sharing scary tiny tales with the #SixWordHorror challenge

international

Thousands of netizens took up the #SixWordHorror challenge and came up with short tales that will send chills down your spine. But there were few which managed to left netizens in splits

A screengrab of #SixWordHorror challenge on Twitter

On June 18, 2019, comics and animation writer Gail Simone took to social networking site Twitter and challenged people to write a super short scary story in less than six words to be precise. The American writer of comic books, best known for penning DC's Birds of Prey, challenged people to come up with the best horror story by using the hashtag #SixWordHorror.

Today's challenge isn't new, but I still think it's fun.



Write a horror story in six words.



Please use hashtag#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

Since then, the tweet has gone viral and the hashtag #SixWorHorror started to trend on Twitter. Netizens and Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to share their six-word horror story. While some managed to send shivers down the spine, others left netizens in splits.

The American writers' tweet has since then garnered nearly 300 re-tweets and 2,500 likes. By using few words, netizens came up with tweets that will scare the hell out of users with just six words. However, not all #SixWordHorror tweets were true horror stories, with many users giving the challenge their own hilarious twists.

Here are some of the most interesting tweets from the #SixWordHorror challenge:

Trump will be elected once again#SixWordHorrorStory — Lip (@beinglip) June 18, 2019

Oreo cookies are no longer here #SixWordHorrorStory pic.twitter.com/B0s3s0oPjP — Jess Rab Lucas ðÂÂÂðÂ¥ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ - revisions almost complete (@storybrookelane) June 18, 2019

Your ex is right over there. #SixWordHorrorStory — JillyBean (@CraftBeerJillyB) June 18, 2019

Nobody here hired that birthday clown. #SixWordHorror — Joseph Mallozzi (@BaronDestructo) June 17, 2019

My skeleton was still mostly inside. #SixWordHorror — Chris Algoo (@ChrisAlgoo) June 17, 2019

“Let’s go round and introduce ourselves”#SixWordHorror — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 17, 2019

Everyone can see your chat history. #SixWordHorror — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) June 17, 2019

