Here's why Priyanka Chopra TV show courted controversy

Quantico's recent episode showed 'Indian nationalists' plotting a terrorist attack in Manhattan with the intention of placing the blame on Pakistan



Priyanka Chopra

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra had to face a barrage of criticism from netizens for being part of a TV show that portrayed Indians as 'terrorists'.

A recent episode of Quantico showed 'Indian nationalists' plotting a terrorist attack in Manhattan with the intention of placing the blame on Pakistan. This is something fans could not digest. From terming the storyline 'ridiculous' to 'nonsensical' and 'stupid', fans felt it showed India in bad light. PeeCee preferred to keep mum about the controversy.

Quantico, which is in its last season, is slated to wrap up by August.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas continued to fuel dating rumours during a night out in West Hollywood, California where they 'cozied up'. The two 'cozied up at a table' at Toca Madera restaurant, arriving together at around 8 p.m on Thursday. Sitting on the garden patio, the rumoured couple enjoyed guacamole, ceviche verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese wagyu beef. "The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio," the source said.

"They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other's company, laughing and smiling."

The romantic night out comes after the 'Quantico' actress and 'Jealous singer were spotted together on a string of outings throughout Memorial Day weekend.

