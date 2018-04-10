Here's why Priyanka Chopra will fly down to India tomorrow

Neck-deep in work in Ireland, Priyanka Chopra heads to India for 16 hours to attend UNICEF event



Priyanka Chopra

When Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a mini-vacay in India last month, little did she know that she would be back so soon. The actor, who has been associated with UNICEF for over a decade now, will fly down to Delhi tomorrow for an event that aims to raise awareness on child's rights.

A source close to the actor tells mid-day, "The invite came a week ago when PeeCee was shooting for the third season of Quantico in Ireland. But she decided to squeeze time out for the appearance. The event will see her deliver a talk about the importance of child education in rural India." Joining her in the capital will be her mother, Madhu Chopra. "She didn't want to miss the chance of seeing Priyanka, even if it's for a few hours."

Given her chock-a-block schedule, Priyanka Chopra will attend the do before flying out on Wednesday night - just in time to report to shoot on Thursday. The source adds, "PeeCee is in India for merely 16 hours. She has to be back on set in Dublin to shoot an action sequence for the show. Since she is taking two days' leave, she will have to make up for the lost time in the course of the week."

