Here's why Radhika Apte's characters are unconventional

Riding high on the success of her recent projects namely Andhadhun and the acclaimed web series Sacred Games, the Indie star of Bollywood, Radhika Apte shared insights from her personal and professional life at a recent event. The actress also revealed why her characters are unconventional and how they are different from one another.

Talking about her professional life, the actress said that it's her fans who think that her roles are unconventional, bold and messy. The actress further said, "The roles that I have done are very normal, I had people around me like my roles."

Talking about her unconventional portrayals, the actress shared, "My roles are apart from the mainstream cinema, where actors are dancing around and are way too sweet." The actress further added, "I am associated with the word bold for one reasons as you earlier mentioned, choice. You are right they are unconventional in the Bollywood sense."

The actress emerged as an impactful actress at the event with her opinions which made the audience love her even more in the unplugged way. Radhika Apte's acting has spoken louder than her words ever since she made her debut with a short film, Ahalya- a character nested in the hearts of the audiences and the filmmakers, alike.

Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her "omnipresence" is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

