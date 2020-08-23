Here's why Radhika Madan is finding shooting in the new normal a bit weird

Actress Radhika Madan is back at work, and she finds the experience of shooting in the new normal a bit weird. "It takes time to get back into the zone to shoot non-stop. Also, it felt very weird when I couldn't hug my team on seeing them after five or six months, due to social distancing. But nothing can beat seeing people in these (PPE) suits and realising it is the new normal," Radhika said.

However, she is happy to be back on the sets after so many months. "On sets, everyone is taking the necessary precautions. The crew is limited and it feels quite safe. I feel this is how the new normal will be. I loved it the moment I entered the set. I realised how much I missed being on one. It was fun but also pretty taxing to shoot back to back. But then I live for this," she summed up.

Radhika will be next seen on the big screen in Kunal Deshmukh's film "Shiddat", co-starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

