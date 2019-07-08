Here's why Randy Orton has not appeared on WWE

other-sports

Picture Courtesy/ Randy Orton Instagram

Former WWE champion and superstar Randy Orton has, off late, not appeared on any of WWE shows like Raw and SmackDown Live.

The 13-time WWE world champion was last seen on WWE SmackDown live on June 10, 2019, in a match with Aleister Black. The last time Randy Orton appeared on television was in a match against Triple H during one of WWE's pay-per-views.

According to Fightful, Randy Orton has been nursing what appears to be a neck injury, according to reports last week. During his match against Aleister Black, Randy Orton injured his neck. Ahead of his vacation time, WWE gave Randy Orton two additional weeks of rest. Orton is expected to return soon.

Although the injury does not seem to be too serious, Randy Orton was still given time to recover from his injury.

Randy Orton is no stranger to injuries and has dealt with many of them in the past, With almost 20 years in WWE and over 2,000 matches, injuries are nothing new to Orton. Back in 2015, Randy Orton sat out quite a while after he was injured.

Randy Orton is a 13-time WWE world champion, At age 27, he became the second youngest wrestler to win a WWE championship. Orton is also the 17th Triple Crown champion and 18th Grand Slam champion in WWE.

Besides WWE, Randy Orton has also appeared in many Hollywood films such as 12 Rounds: Reloaded, The Condemned 2, Countdown, Longshot and Changeland.

