Here's why Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor address each other as 'baba'

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor narrate the story behind them being named 'baba'

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/arjunkapoor

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor share a close-knit bond with each other. Their stories of bromance are known by one and all. Ranveer and Arjun's chemistry was revealed to the world during their film Gunday along with Priyanka Chopra. The BFFs are themselves on screen and off screen, there aren't any layers to their characters.

From Ranveer Singh obliging to several selfies to his fans, making some quirky comments and Arjun Kapoor leaving no opportunity to tease the actresses on their Instagram posts, they are a bunch of hilarious people.

However, everyone in the industry, be it the paparazzi or their fellow co-actors, address Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor as 'baba'. Revealing the backstory behind they being named as baba, both, Ranveer and Arjun in a podcast with Ranveer Singh and Anupama Chopra said, “I'll tell you off camera how Ranveer and me became Baba and Baba. Because if you ever meet John (Abraham), John will talk to you saying, “Baba you are looking so good. Baba, Baba, how are you, Baba? Hi Baba, long time, Baba”. So, John always used to say Baba-Baba and I've assisted with him. Then John one day met us (Ranveer and I) at Jab Tak Hai Jaan screening. We had just signed Gunday, both of us. And he was talking to us and he kept talking to us saying, “Baba you should do this” and “Baba you should do that” and then he went and then two Babas were born."

In one of the earlier interviews, Arjun had described the friendship they share and said that it's beyond any competition as actors.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor has Namaste England, India's Most Wanted and a few other films in his kitty. Talking of Ranveer, he has Gully Boy, Simmba and '83.

