Here's why Ranveer Singh cried like a child on the sets of a dance reality show

Ranveer Singh broke down on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3 after watching a dance performance that enacted Singh's journey till date

Ranveer Singh

Gourav Sarwan and super Guru Amardeep's act depicting Ranveer Singh's life journey made the actor very emotional. We have always seen Ranveer Singh in a very joyous mood and full of life. The actor is full of energy and does what his heart says without any inhibitions.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt arrived on the sets of the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 3 to promote their upcoming movie Gully Boy. The actors were floored by the performances by the contestants on the show. However, one particular act performed by Gourav and super Guru Amardeep made the boisterous Ranveer Singh very emotional.

They did a special act depicting the life journey of the actor. They highlighted all the hardships the actor went through to achieve all the success and adulation he enjoys today. Ranveer could not hold his back his emotions and cried like an innocent child. After the act an emotional Ranveer Singh said, "I had never thought that I will come to a dance show and someone will interpret my life in a dance routine. I'm a little taken by surprise but it is one of the most touching things someone has ever done for me. Times have changed, last year, I did two great movies, got married and at times I feel that it's all a dream. You guys have made me really emotional and I just can't hold back my tears, it was very very touching."

"I want to thank your Dad for letting you pursue your dreams just like my father did and by the grace of God I'm doing good in life, and I sincerely wish that you too have God's choicest blessings on you," he further added while praising contestant Gourav Sarwan. Everyone on the set was speechless as they have never seen Ranveer in a very somber mood.

Even Shilpa Shetty was in tears as it was one emotional act that touched everyone's heart. Fans of Ranveer will get to know his untold story and all his hardships through this act. Ranveer Singh thanked the team and the performers for making him remind his own story.

