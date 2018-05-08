Here's why Ranveer Singh got trolled with hashtag '#YoRanveerSoPoor'

One Twitter user wrote, "If making annual trips abroad in the 90s was the doings of the poor, we need new adjectives for the economic status of 65% of our countryâs population. #YoRanveerSoPoor."



Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh found himself mercilessly trolled for his comments about being poor during his growing up years. Reportedly, in an interview the actor said, "We didn't have a lot of money when I was growing up. My parents would save up for that one big summer holiday abroad. I remember going to Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, but most often it was the US as we had a lot of family there. December was always Goa with my grandparents." Soon his 'oh-so-poor portrayal' started trending with Twitterati wanting to be as poor as Ranveer to make annual trips to the US.

Twitterati soon questioned Ranveer Singh's definition of poor. Several memes and videos with a Twitter hashtag #YoRanveerSoPoor started trending. One Twitter user wrote, "If making annual trips abroad in the 90s was the doings of the poor, we need new adjectives for the economic status of 65% of our country’s population. #YoRanveerSoPoor."

