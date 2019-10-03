Here's why Ranveer Singh won't get dinner courtesy Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love and admiration for each other has evidently increased. Apart from their adorable outings, the couples' PDA on their social media accounts. The duo never shies away from teasing each other on social media.

This time, Deepika Padukone has hilariously 'trolled' her actor husband Ranveer Singh on social media for commenting on her photograph. Deepika on Monday night took to Instagram, where she shared remarks made by her teachers on her school report.

One of the notes read, "Deepika is very talkative in class", while another one read, "Deepika must learn to follow instructions".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onSep 30, 2019 at 12:42pm PDT

Even Ranveer Singh jumped to the party through his barrage of hilarious replies. He wrote in the comment section that she was indeed a "trouble maker", and agreed with the fact that she needs to learn to follow instructions.

Replying to her husband, Deepika said: "You ain't getting dinner tonight."

After dating each other for several years, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018. The wedding was followed by receptions in Bangalore (Deepika's hometown) and Mumbai. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

On the other hand, Deepika has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

