Here's why Salman Khan walked out of Dhoom 4!

Salman Khan, who was reportedly roped in for Dhoom 4 has walked out of the Yash Raj Film's venture

The news of Salman Khan being locked for Dhoom's fourth franchise was doing the rounds on the web since for a while. Other than Salman, names of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh also surfaced online for the movie. Recently, there were reports that Salman Khan has walked out of the film due to Abhishek Bachchan. Salman did not want to share the screen space with Junior Bachchan, added reports. Abhishek Bachchan has been an integral part of this franchise since its first instalment.

Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan share a history, which is very much out in public. In a recent media interaction, as reported by India Tv, Salman spilt the beans over these rumours and set the record straight. He said that his character would have negative shades, which is something that is stopping him from taking up this role. According to the superstar, a huge number of people follow their favourite actors and judge them through the roles they perform onscreen. Therefore, he refrains from playing a villain and wants to convey a positive message to his followers.

Some time ago, in an interaction with the media, Salman had admitted on his films being commercially viable but not meaningful. However, he has assured that his films are a part of a strong social message.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat and Bigg Boss 12. The actor also has Dabangg 3 queued up.

