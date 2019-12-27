Here's why Sanjay Dutt has an extremely busy 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

2019 saw Sanjay Dutt portraying strong characters in films like Kalank, Panipat, and Prasthanam. While all three failed to live to the expectations at the box office, the actor received positive reviews for his acting. Gracing celluloid in a salt and pepper avatar, Sanjay Dutt will be seen exuding royalty onscreen with his characters. Sanjay Dutt has treated his audience with strong roles that command attention and authority.

The actor was last seen playing the role of Afghan leader Ahmed Shah Abdali in Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus Panipat. The film depicted the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Afghan and Maratha army. He locked horns with Arjun Kapoor who played the role of Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film, while Kriti Sanon played his wife Parvati Bai. The film received a lukewarm response from the audience and performed below expectations at the box office.

The upcoming year seems more bright for the actor as he has half a dozen interesting projects on his platter including KGF: Chapter 2, Sadak 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Hera Pheri 3 and Toorbaz. Apart from starring in all the aforementioned films, Sanjay Dutt will also be working towards creating cutting-edge content for his home production, Sanjay S Dutt Productions. After delivering powerful performances in 2019, he has an impressive line-up of films for the year 2020.

From playing pivotal roles in several high-profile films to producing a couple of movies under his own production house, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor has committed to a number of upcoming projects and the trail of films he's bringing to the audience is surely very exciting!

