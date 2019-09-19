Here's why Sanjay Dutt-starrer Prassthanam is a must-watch political drama

The much-awaited political drama, Prassthanam will finally hit the theatres tomorrow. As per the trailer, Sanjay Dutt, Ail Fazal, Chunky Panday and Jackie Shroff will fight for the throne in this political drama. Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of politician Baldev Pratap Singh. Prassthanam is a remake of the 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar.

Prassthanam is an intense story about power, greed, love and human fallacies. The film showcases the journey that every character chooses to undertake. Set in a contemporary political family in Lucknow, the story deals with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong.

Here are the five reasons that make the movie a must-watch:

The twisty plot:

The story is set in a contemporary political family in Lucknow. Deeply layered, it deals with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong. This is a film with strong emotions, a powerful background score, stupendous performances, and unforgettable dialogues.

Ensemble cast:

The film witnesses the coming together of Sanjay S Dutt, Manisha Koirala, and Jackie Shroff. Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey play Sanjay Dutt's sons in the film. Ali Fazal's character as Ayush Baldev Singh was introduced to the audience through his character poster. His character is in search of his own legacy and family. Chunky's character is at loggerheads with Sanjay Dutt's character.

Deva Katta's political drama:

Deva Katta has recreated the multiple award-winning political dramas in Hindi with a mighty ensemble cast, giving the audience a power-packed film. The director has kept in mind the taste of the north Indian audience and the relevance of the subject in today's day and age.

Hard-hitting dialogues:

The film is packed with intense, unforgettable dialogues that have already become popular across social media. These dialogues combined with the stalwart performances, make the film an unforgettable experience for cinema lovers.

Soulful music track:

The Prassthanam jukebox offers a platter of distinctive and delightful music which has a foot-tapping romantic duet, a youthful dance number to a heartwarming Sufi Qawwali. Three of the five songs on the album are composed by Vikram Montrose and one each by Ankit Tiwari and Farhad Samji. While the title track Prassthnam boasts of high intensity, dramatic beats, Ankit Tiwari's 'Dil Dariyan' will have you humming its gentle romantic notes.

Watch the trailer of Prassthanam right away!

Directed by Deva Katta, Sanjay S. Dutt's presents, produced by Maanayata Dutt, Prassthanam stars Sanjay S Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur & Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases on 20th September 2019.

