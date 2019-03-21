Here's why Sheena Bajaj is excited for Holi this year

television

Sheena Bajaj talks about why this Holi is special to her

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit

Sheena Bajaj is doubly excited for Holi this year as it is her first Holi after marriage. The actor got hitched to actor Rohit Purohit some time back. "It going to be very special as my in-laws are here. There is a ritual where the Saas and Bahu don't stay in the same house for a day and they don't see the same Holi burning. So for that one day, I'll be staying with my family. But my mother in law is so fond of me that she really does not want me to go. She says that she'll really miss me as when I'm not home, there is no entertainment!" she says.

Talking about how she likes to play Holi, she says, "I just like doing Pooja. I don't like to play Holi at all ...I think Mumbai has a lot of shortage of water and we should save it so as an individual I do my bit. Also, it causes a lot of air pollution and there are colours which are very bad for the skin. Plus these fall on animals and they harm them too. I have never really played Holi. I just put a tika max."

Also read: Sheena Bajaj: It feels great to be Sheena Rohit Purohit

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates