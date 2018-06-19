Here's why Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak backed out of her Bollywood debut Quickie

Television actress Shweta Tiwari took to social media to reveal that her daughter Palak Tiwari won't be making her Bollywood debut with Quickie

Palak Tiwari. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shweta.tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's 17-year old daughter Palak Tiwari was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with the film Quickie alongside Darsheel Safary. Darsheel is the little boy (Ishaan) from Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par. On Monday, Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram account the announcement of Palak's withdrawal from Quickie. The teenager's mother said that it's due to her studies that Palak had to opt out of the film. However, she has assured that soon she will make her debut, which is on the cards.

"For the past few months I was constantly bombarded with questions regarding quickie, and palak's debut. We really wanted quickie to be the way to go but the process was too protracted and Palak's 12th grade has now begun. Therefore we decided it would be best if we retracted ourselves from the project since Palak's education is of Paramount importance at this point in time. We wish Oddball the very best, but sadly we had to come to this decision. However I assure you, Palak's debut is soon enough (sic)," wrote the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress.

In May, Shweta Tiwari had confirmed with PTI about Palak's debut with Quickie to PTI, "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon."

Palak Tiwari, 17, is Shweta's daughter with Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary, who she divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage following domestic abuse. Shweta then tied the knot with actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The couple had a baby boy last November.

