Here's why Sunny Leone put a mask on when a fan asked her for a selfie

With the world dealing with a potential outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, actress Sunny Leone has been trying to keep herself and her family safe from it. For Sunny, it's as simple as donning a mask so you don't catch it when you're out in public places, and has shared this message many times with her fans as well since news of the disease started doing the rounds.

Sunny Leone has been taking measures quite seriously too, and this was seen when she was at the airport with husband Daniel Weber recently. A fan came up to Sunny and asked her for a selfie, and the actress immediately put her mask back on. Watch the video below:

The World Health Organisation has confirmed that the virus can be transmitted between people, and Sunny's preventive measures are quite on point, especially at the airport.

Speaking about Sunny Leone's fashion sense, that too in on point and the actress always makes sure she look chic wherever she may be going. She can be seen wearing a cropped yellow jumper paired with black joggers and sneakers.

Sunny also shared a message on Instagram, appealing to her fans to stay safe during the novel coronavirus outbreak. She wrote, "Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don't be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can't affect you! Be smart and be safe! #india #coronavirus"

