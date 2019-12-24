Here's why Sunny Singh deserves the same level of stardom as his Punchnama brother Kartik Aaryan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The audience loved the brotherly bond of Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan in Pyar Ka Punchnama 2. The sequel of Pyar Ka Punchnama was a steller hit and cemented the career of the two young lads in Bollywood. The duo took their friendship to the next level in Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety which also emerged as a huge hit.

Sunny Singh, who was last seen playing the role of a bald man in Ujda Chaman has received a lot of critical acclaim for work. Seeing his growth as an actor, trade analyst Atul Mohan shares his views on the actor, he says, "If Sunny continues the way he is, picking the right films then he can achieve the level of stardom Kartik has achieved. I think that Sunny Singh is an exceptional actor, audiences have loved him so far.

He further adds, "Even in Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, he shone bright and nailed his character just as well as Kartik Aaryan essayed his character and he undoubtedly deserves immense love from the audiences."

Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan made their debuts around the same time and both of them have a brotherly bond, Sunny even made a special cameo appearance in Kartik Aaryan's recently released Pati Patni Aur Woh. The love triangle drama, which also starred Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pendnekar was well received by the critics and audience, emerging as a box office success.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen romancing with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama. The yet-untitled film is a remake of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal. Apart from this film, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming on July 31, which will be followed by Dostana 2.

Sunny will next be seen in Jai Mummy Di alongside Sonnali Seygall which is a 'mom-com' and will release on the 17th of January 2020.

