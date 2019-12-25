Here's why there was excessive crowding at Dombivli station this morning

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Morning rush-hour commuters on Central Railway complained of poor arrangements as Central Railway shut down services between Kalyan and Dombivli for a few hours to put up girders of a new bridge at Thakurli. However, according to the latest updates, special trains cleared the morning rush and the position is normal now.

Dombivali updates :



Rush position at Dombivali station now. Special trains cleared the morning rush. Position is normal now. Block work is in full swing and will be completed before given time. pic.twitter.com/UyfXH81NWb — Shivaji Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) December 25, 2019

“There were no special services as promised and trains came at long intervals with crowds swelling at stations like Dombivli, Diva and Thane stations,” commuter Mandar Abhyankar said.

A section of commuters also gathered around the deputy station manager’s office at Dombivli questioning why additional services were not run.

Central Railway spokesperson said that they had roped in help from local bus service undertaking and arranged for services by road. The work is expected to be finished by 1:45 pm in the afternoon.

