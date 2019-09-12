Here's why Tom Hanks said yes for A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Actor Tom Hanks who has essayed the role of TV show host Fred Rogers in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood', recalled the time when he was moved to tears and said 'yes' for the film.

Rogers hosted the 'Mister Rogers' Neighbourhood' show but Hanks revealed that he never watched it until a friend of him sent a clip from the show which brought tears to his eyes.

"Fred is just so wonderfully gentle and present [with] someone who normally would make [most people] feel uncomfortable," CNN quoted the 'Forrest Gump' actor as saying during the Toronto International Film Festival screening of his film.

While recalling the episode further, Hanks narrated, "What do you say to somebody who will spend their life in a wheelchair? He said, 'Jeff, do you ever have days when you're feeling sad?' He says, 'Well, yeah, sure Mister Rogers. Some days...but not today.'"

This part made him "bawl" his eyes out and added, "It was just so [amazing]. It's one of the reasons why I'm in the movie."

It seems like that the show had a lasting impact on the 63-year-old as he acknowledged the fact that the message Rogers sent to the children was required.

Hanks upcoming release is based on Tom Junod's 1998 Esquire cover story, 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood' which had its world premiere at Roy Thompson Hall on Saturday. The film will open in theatres on November 22.

