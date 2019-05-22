Here's why Varun Dhawan broke down on the sets of Street Dancer 3D
In a video uploaded on Varun Dhawan's Instagram story, a crew member asked Varun whether he was crying. To which, the actor said that he got emotional as he had to perform on a sad song.
On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram story, wherein, he is seen getting emotional on the sets of Remo D'souza's Street Dancer 3D. Apparently, the actor broke down on the sets of the film while filming for a sad number. Varun uploaded a video on his Instagram story, wherein, a crew member asked him: "VD, you cried?" To that, the Judwaa 2 actor replied: "I got emotional today because I had to perform a sad song... I am better now."
At the same time, Varun Dhawan also shared a series of photographs of himself along with Remo D'souza. He captioned them: "Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a director and actor."
Prior to this post, Varun had also shared a picture with Remo, where both are seen displaying their washboard abs. Their Street Dancer female lead, Shraddha Kapoor jumped in to comment, "Too much fitness in 1 picture! Love it See you all sooooon [sic]"
Earlier, Katrina Kaif was signed opposite Varun Dhawan for this film. However, she walked off from the film for reasons unknown. She got replaced by Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen with Varun in ABCD 2.
The film also features Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, and Aparshakti Khurana. Street Dancer 3D is touted as India's biggest dance film.
