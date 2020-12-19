Heritage deserves healthy conversation and treatment

Around 60 people, all maintaining distance, wearing masks and meeting outdoors and most of them being historians, researchers, conservationists along with civic officials and some locals gathered at Andheri's Gilbert Hill, as part of BMC's latest 'Know Your Ward' campaign.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between people from the city's various neighbourhoods and the heritage in their area. An expert briefed them about the history of the hill. The meet was part of the civic authority's efforts to make staffers feel a connect with the ward they are in charge of. Secondly, it was about locals being aware of the history that surrounds them.

This paper also reported about a fibreglass sculpture of a Koli fisherman which was recently inaugurated at Worli sea face. The work is public art which aims to be a conversation starter among the citizens. The artist, in the report, has been quoted saying that he is delighted with the space given to his work, with which locals can make a connection.

In both reports, there are several commonalities, the most striking being an effort to make art or history resonate with the public. We must see a healthy respect for our monuments and public artworks from locals. Vandalism, degrading comments scratched on the artworks or even attempts to extract pieces shows tremendous disrespect and insensitivity to the richness around you.

In the Worli sea face example, the work does not have any barriers or fences like ropes and chains to keep observers at a distance. We can only hope it stays safe.

The conversation it starts may very well be criticism or appreciation, but it should always have a dose of acknowledgement of the effort that went in its creation. Learn and debate if you must, but do not destroy.

