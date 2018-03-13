Heritage park in Khetrajpur area with century-old railway engine becomes latest selfie hub

A heritage park in Khetrajpur area Sambalpur is the new selfie hub for the youths



A heritage park in Khetrajpur area Sambalpur is the new selfie hub for the youths. The Sambalpur Railway Division of the East Coast Railway has installed a century-old locomotive engine in the park and made arrangements for the public to take photographs with it.

"The good news is that people can take selfies with the engine in the heritage garden. In the next few days, old-style semaphore signals will also be installed in front of the engine," a senior railway official said. The Steam Locomotive was retrieved from the junkyard of Bankura Railway Station of ADRA division, under South Eastern Railway, and placed in front of the Divisional Railway Manager's office on December 31, 1999, after giving a new sleek and beautiful look.

The engine was built by the North British Locomotive Co. Ltd, Glasgow (Scotland) in 1908. This steam locomotive, with a glorious history of serving Mail/Express Trains of the Bengal-Nagpur Railway company, will now make for a good selfie background for the Sambalpur people, the official said.

Special arrangements will be made for school and college students to come to DRM Office at Sambalpur and take selfies with the locomotive engine, he added. The Indian Railways, the owner of four UNESCO-accorded World Heritage Sites, has been taking initiatives to preserve its 165-year-old rich legacy.

