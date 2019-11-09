'Hero' cat saves crawling baby from falling

Netizens have been terming a cat a ‘hero’ as a video making rounds on social media shows the feline saving a crawling baby from falling and saving its life.

A viral video posted on Facebook by a page called Anonymous, shows a cat and a toddler, seeming not more a year old in a scene where the feline, resting on a sofa when it sees the baby slipping and pouncing in action to her aid.

The place where the video was shot is not known but the clip has garnered over 31,000 views and 4,600 comments. One user gushed over how the cat tried to pick the baby after it fell whereas a few people are surprising how the cat sensed the danger the child was in and how animals are evolving.

Watch the video here:

What to you think of the video?

