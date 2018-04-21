Heroin seized in Aizawl, two arrested

Lalrinsanga (25) of Tuichirh village in Myanmar and Ricky Lalchawia (32) of Aizawl were arrested for alleged possession of the contraband and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials seized 107 grams of heroin here and arrested two persons, one of them a Myanmar national, department spokesperson said on Saturday. The spokesperson said that the drug worth around Rs four lakh was reportedly smuggled from Myanmar.

Lalrinsanga (25) of Tuichirh village in Myanmar and Ricky Lalchawia (32) of Aizawl were arrested for alleged possession of the contraband and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The accused persons were produced before the special judge (Narcotic Drugs and and Psychotropic Substances Act) this morning and were remanded to judicial custody.

