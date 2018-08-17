Heroin seized in Mizoram, 2 held

international

The contraband, weighing 252 gm, was seized by the anti-narcotic squad from Bawngkawn area in Aizawl, department spokesman Peter Zohmingthanga said

Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department yesterday seized more than 200 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 10.50 lakh, from an area near here and arrested two persons in this connection. The contraband, weighing 252 gm, was seized by the anti-narcotic squad from Bawngkawn area in Aizawl, department spokesman Peter Zohmingthanga said.

The heroin was reportedly smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar, he said. Lalzuineihsial (29) of Kolasib district and Ginminlun (49) of Tamenglong district of Manipur were arrested in this connection, he said. They were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and produced before the special judge (ND and PS Act) who remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

