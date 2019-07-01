Heroin worth R2,700 crore smuggled from Pakistan seized at Attari border

national

This is the biggest-ever achievement in annals of the Indian Customs history

Amritsar: In the biggest ever haul, the Customs Department seized 532kg of suspected heroin, worth R2,700 crore, smuggled in a truck through the trade route at the Attari border, officials said on Sunday.

The consignment of heroin and another 52 kg of suspected mixed narcotics were concealed under hundreds of bags of rock salt in the truck, which arrived at Attari from Pakistan on Saturday, Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Deepak Kumar Gupta said.

This is the biggest-ever achievement in annals of the Indian Customs history, Gupta said. "The value of heroin in the international market is approximately R2,700 crore," he added.

