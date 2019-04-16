Heroin worth Rs 17.50 lakh seized in Mizoram, 1 held

crime

The Mizoram police have seized 447 grams of heroin from a woman in Lunglei town and arrested her for possessing the contraband, police said on Tuesday. The value of the seized heroin, suspected to have been smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar, is Rs 17.50 lakh.



Lalawmpuii, who was arrested on Monday night, has a history of being involved in large-scale trafficking of drugs, a police official said. "For years, we had been trying to nab the accused for being involved in drug-trafficking in south Mizoram," he said.

