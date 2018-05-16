Heroin worth Rs 2 lakh seized in Mizoram, 1 held

The man, a resident of North Khawbung village, was arrested from Champhai Zotlang village, the spokespersaon said



Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department today seized over 40 gram of heroin from a man in Champai district and arrested him, a department spokesman said.

The man, a resident of North Khawbung village, was arrested from Champhai Zotlang village, the spokespersaon said. The contraband is worth around Rs 2 lakh in the local market, he said. The seized drug was reportedly smuggled from Myanmar across Zokhawthar border trade centre, the spokesperson said.

The accused was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he added.

