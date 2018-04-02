Heropanti actor Raashul Tandon enters Saam Daam Dand Bhed

Raashul Tandon will essay a lawyer on the TV show Saam Daam Dand Bhed. He is best known for appearing in the hit Bollywood films Pink and Heropanti



Raashul Tandon. Pic/YouTube

Actor Raashul Tandon, known for featuring in movies like "Pink" and "Heropanti", will play a struggling lawyer in the show Saam Daam Dand Bhed. "The main reason why I chose this show was because of my mom. She is a TV buff and a loyal viewer of the show as well. To get into the skin of the character, I took help from my brother who is an advocate," Raashul said in a statement.

"I am super excited to work with the 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed' team as it's my first time with this production house (Shakuntalam Telefilms). The actors are so talented and caring, especially Bhanu Uday and Aishwarya Khare who made me feel comfortable on the first day itself," added the actor, who had also worked in shows "Pavitra Rishta" and "Baal Veer".

Saam Daam Dand Bhed airs on Star Bharat.

